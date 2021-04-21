Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 2.8% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

NYSE:SPG traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 36,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

