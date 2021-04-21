Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Ball by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

