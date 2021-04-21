Gulden 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $499,384.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 66.8% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $16.01 million and approximately $499,384.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.98 or 0.00470219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 541,647,856 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

