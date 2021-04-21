Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.40.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

GWRE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.78. 18,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,499. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -265.59 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $83.66 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,206,000 after purchasing an additional 634,213 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 733,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,306 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

