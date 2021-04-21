Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce sales of $495.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.00 million. Guess’ posted sales of $260.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 in the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Guess’ by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GES stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 996,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,066. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

