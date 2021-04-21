Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Trading Down 3.1%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 535 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05.

About Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY)

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

