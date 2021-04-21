GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.26 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $149.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.97.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

GSX Techedu Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

