Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 103,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,334,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

