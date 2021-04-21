Grupo Santander Downgrades ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to Underweight

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by stock analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

Shares of ASML opened at $616.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $588.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.91. ASML has a 1 year low of $275.96 and a 1 year high of $653.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

