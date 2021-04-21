Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Trading Down 3%

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.73 and last traded at $70.25. 35,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,591,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.39.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Grubhub alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $75,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $352,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,638 shares of company stock worth $726,591. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at $60,401,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,220 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,132,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 464,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 705,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after acquiring an additional 341,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.