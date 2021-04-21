Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Down 2.9%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.93 and last traded at $44.54. 25,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,139,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Get Groupon alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $343.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Groupon by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.