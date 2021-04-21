Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) in the last few weeks:

4/12/2021 – Gritstone Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Gritstone Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Gritstone Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – Gritstone Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. "

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $420.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $8,361,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

