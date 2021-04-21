Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.29

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.29 and traded as high as C$44.05. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$43.97, with a volume of 174,068 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -29.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.58). The firm had revenue of C$62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

