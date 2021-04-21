Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Director David Andrew Terry Sells 4,600 Shares

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Director David Andrew Terry sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.46, for a total value of C$71,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,248,146.

David Andrew Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, David Andrew Terry sold 2,200 shares of Great Bear Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.02, for a total value of C$35,244.00.

Shares of GBR opened at C$14.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.68. The company has a market cap of C$822.13 million and a PE ratio of -78.53. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.69 and a one year high of C$19.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on Great Bear Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

