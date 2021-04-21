Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.48. The stock had a trading volume of 125,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,179. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

