Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Prologis by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 315,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,983. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $115.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

