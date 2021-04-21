Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

