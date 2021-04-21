Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Acquired by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 361.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 150,891 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 686,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,786,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

