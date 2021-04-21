Graco (NYSE:GGG) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.00

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 1892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,178,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Graco by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $23,803,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Graco by 448.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 226,879 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

