Grace & White Inc. NY Trims Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the quarter. Summit Hotel Properties accounts for about 1.5% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.71% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INN. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 20.0% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $11.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.