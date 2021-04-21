GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $57,000 Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PLDT by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PLDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PLDT by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:PHI opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75. PLDT Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $989.76 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 14.72%. Research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5882 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

