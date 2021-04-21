GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

