GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 261 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Cigna by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 289.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $253.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.81. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $255.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,937 shares of company stock worth $59,601,346 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.