Goodwin Daniel L Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $243.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.74. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

