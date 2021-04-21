Goodwin Daniel L Acquires New Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,536.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 234,341 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its position in Evergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at $403,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $24,784,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

EVRG opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

