Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,422,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 20.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,379,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after buying an additional 336,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,254,000 after buying an additional 1,323,588 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,747,000 after purchasing an additional 131,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,846,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $83.56.

