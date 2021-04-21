goeasy Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$151.50.

TSE GSY opened at C$139.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$35.26 and a twelve month high of C$151.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$128.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

