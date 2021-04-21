Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 138.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 138,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 118,728 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,081,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 894.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

