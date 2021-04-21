Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 153,643 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 404.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

