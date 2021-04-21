Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth $2,434,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 504.4% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,147,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 957,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.