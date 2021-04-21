Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 875 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Shares of USO opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

