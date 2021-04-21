Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 136 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 44.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 319,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,105,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 100.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 41.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $218.29 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $172.66 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

