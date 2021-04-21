Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,106,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after buying an additional 276,347 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 934,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 532,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 299,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 132,289 shares during the last quarter.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.12 per share, with a total value of $101,059.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,737,160.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,365,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,535 shares of company stock worth $11,387,380 in the last ninety days.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

