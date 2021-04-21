Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 138.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 220.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.