Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 294 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3,350.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of NYF opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

