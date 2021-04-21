Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCIV opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

