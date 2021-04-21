Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 878.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

