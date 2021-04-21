Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 614 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 49.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $8,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 49,872 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 128,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

NYSE:DOC opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

