Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GLNCY opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.67.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.
