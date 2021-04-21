GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glaxo’s new and specialty products like Nucala, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca, are driving sales, making up for a decline in Established Pharmaceuticals due to generic erosion. Glaxo has made significant progress in its oncology pipeline and doubled its assets in development since 2018. Several new drug/line extension approvals are expected in 2021, which should boost the top line in the long term. However, pricing pressure and competitive dynamics are hampering sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products. Competitive pressure on HIV drugs has risen. Slowdown in vaccination rates is expected to continue to hurt vaccine sales in 2021. Glaxo’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of the Q1 earnings release. Glaxo has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

