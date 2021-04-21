GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GSK stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

