GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GSK. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 22,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 138,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.