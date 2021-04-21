Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s (GJNSY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GJNSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

