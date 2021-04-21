Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Sony by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNE shares. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

