Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 820,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,990,000 after purchasing an additional 78,560 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 32.8% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 785,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,211,000 after acquiring an additional 234,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 328,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.15.

Shares of PLD opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $115.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.24.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

