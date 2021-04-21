Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $103.78.

