Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after buying an additional 103,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $161.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

