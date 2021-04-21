Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $477,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $2,527,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $260.00 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $145.61 and a 52-week high of $263.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.18.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

