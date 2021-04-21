Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $5.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

