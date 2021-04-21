GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on GigCapital3 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on GigCapital3 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get GigCapital3 alerts:

GigCapital3 stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91. GigCapital3 has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GigCapital3 by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital3 in the third quarter worth $120,000.

About GigCapital3

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.